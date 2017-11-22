No two financial plans are the same

Mduduzi Luthuli of Luthuli Capital answers these questions:
- How do you know when you have enough money to retire?
- Even with a financial plan, many people will still not be able to retire with their desired lifestyle. Why is this?
- In your earlier presentation, you made the point that the financial advice industry has remained stagnant over many decades, despite some dramatic changes in the world around us. How does this affect financial planning?
- Do you believe compliance and regulations are hindrances to the current financial advise industry?
Read more at Moneyweb
South Africa Today – South Africa Economy