Moneyweb Business Leadership Episode 8 – Dr Lelau Mohuba

After a 22-year distinguished medical career, Dr Lelau Mohuba retired – only to begin a new illustrious career as an entrepreneur who eventually listed a number of companies and attracted funding and partnership with Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote.

His remarkable transition from a man of science and healing, to a business icon, began in earnest when he joined Boynton/Platmin in 2003 as business development director and assisted the company to successfully list on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and AIM (a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange) in 2006.

Today he is co-founder of the Sephaku Group and serves as CEO of Sephaku Holdings Limited (listed on the JSE in 2009), and Chairman of Sephaku Cement (Pty) Limited, Taung Gold International (Hong Kong listed), Miranda Mineral Holdings and Incubex Minerals Limited.

In this video Mohuba shares his fascinating story and the many leadership lessons he learnt along the way.

