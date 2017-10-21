Moneyweb Business Leadership Episode 3 – Terry Volkwyn Interview

0

Terry Volkwyn, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, is regarded as one of the most influential and powerful women in media today.

Her accolades include Media woman of the decade 2012 and Boss of the year – the latter being the title she most cherishes.

Read more here: http://bit.ly/1NXtwRo

In partnership with FNB, Moneyweb presents this bespoke leadership video series, with top business people. The interview draws on the person’s life, failures and the lessons they have learnt on their journey to the successful leadership positions they hold today.

See other leadership interviews here: http://bit.ly/1K1Tsc0

source

Read more at Moneyweb

South Africa Today – South Africa Economy

Related Post

 Karpowership’s electricity-generating vessel... source Read more at Moneyweb South Africa Today - South Africa Economy
Economic indicators for 20 October 2017 (07:00) Below are the economic indicators for 20 October 2017 as at 07:00 (Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.) Rand / US Dollar R1...
African Rainbow Capital Investments eyes the JSE African Rainbow Capital Investments, co-founded by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, will list on the Johannesburg bourse in September. sour...
Moneyweb Business Leadership Episode 8 – Dr ... After a 22-year distinguished medical career, Dr Lelau Mohuba retired - only to begin a new illustrious career as an entrepreneur who eventually liste...