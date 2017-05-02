Human resources management for small business: A complete guide

Let’s face it; managing people is not why an entrepreneur goes into business. Small business owners often lack the interest or skill-set to manage their most valuable asset – their human resources.

A 21st century company has to be employee-centric in order to stay relevant and push the boundaries of industry. After all, it’s great people that make a great company.

The human resources department of the 21st century will favour specialization over a generalized, one-size fits all approach to workforce management.

It’s easy for small-business owners to sometimes ignore the human resources side of business when things are running smoothly. However, doing so can lead to costly mistakes (think litigation and employee turnover) — mistakes that could have serious consequences for small businesses.

According to Millennium Supports Services, a company that aims to ensure compliance as well as to promote sound employer/employee relationship, it is imperative that every small business manage the following areas:

Compensation and Benefits

Successful organizations understand the importance of providing competitive compensation and benefits to its employees. Staying current on salary trends is critical to attracting and keeping top employees.

Recruitment and Staffing

It’s critical to knowing where to find the right employees for your organization. Recruiting and screening applications can be a tiring chore but with electronic screening programs, it can be very manageable.

Training and Development

Training employees is key to maintaining high levels of employee performance and is considered an important benefit for employees. Employees need to learn the culture of the organization, their specific job duties and continuing education to maintain changing job skills.

Employee Relations

A workforce of engaged employees can have a high correlation to increased productivity and improve the bottom line. This suggests that having a plan to develop and sustain good employee relations is an important aspect of the HR management function.

It is important to have a process in place to deal with employee issues that will inevitably happen. Effective conflict management in the workplace is important to successful work teams.

We all have issues in our personal lives so it is also important to have a process in place to help employees deal with these types of issues to ease the burden and stress that personal problems bring to the workplace.

For example, allowing an employee to work a flexible work schedule while caring for an ill family member can take some of the stress off the employee.

Employee Satisfaction

Monitoring employee satisfaction is important to understanding the employee perception of how well the organization is managed. It asks the question, “How are we doing managing the operation?”

Employees on the front line do the work and have a unique perspective of not only how things are done, but also how the customer views the organization’s products and services. By simply asking the question, managers can learn a lot.

Labour Laws and Legal Compliance

There are countless laws that govern how organizations manage operations and labour. The DOL is a great resource for many of these laws. Staying compliant is an important of good business management

Millennium Support Services

Millennium Support Services (MSS) have unleashed the power of technology to provide a creative solution that affords all businesses enterprises as well as various employers the opportunity to have a Human Capital Management for their organisation.

“Our service combines its expertise in Human Capital Management field with the convenience of Technology, to afford all type and sizes of clients the ability to comply with the Labour Law regulations. These regulations are stipulated and governed by the laws of the Republic of South Africa”, says Sharon Tshabalala Director of Millennium Support Services.

The company provides online Human Capital Compliance service mainly to Sole Proprietor, Small-to-Medium (SME) size enterprises as well as Domestic workers’ market throughout the country.