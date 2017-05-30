Economic indicators for 30 May 2017 (07:00)

Below are the economic indicators for 30 May 2017 as at 07:00

(Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.)

Rand / US Dollar R13.02 (R12.86)

Rand / Euro R14.49 (R14.36)

Rand / British Pound R16.66 (R16.46)

Brent Crude Price per Barrel $ 52.29 ($ 52.08)

Gold per fine-ounce $ 1 268 ($ 1 266)

Platinum $ 955 ($ 959)

Fuel price from 3 May 2017

Petrol 95 per liter R13.79, (R13.38)

Petrol 93 per liter R13.57, (R13.16)

Diesel .05 per liter R11.81, (R11.53)

Diesel .01 per liter R11.86, (R11.56)

Interest rate and VPI

Primary rate 10.5%

Repo rate 7.0%

Inflation rate (VPI) 6.3% (Feb) 6.6% (Jan)

South Africa Today – South Africa News