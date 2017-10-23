Economic indicators for 23 October 2017 (07:00)

0
Economic indicators for 23 October 2017 (07:00)
Economic indicators

Below are the economic indicators for 23 October 2017 as at 07:00

(Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.)

Rand / US Dollar R13.67 (R13.58)

Rand / Euro R16.09 (R16.04)

Rand / British Pound R18.04 (R17.79)

Brent Crude Price per Barrel $ 57.75 ($ 57.23)

Gold per fine-ounce $ 1 276 ($ 1 284)

Platinum $ 917 ($ 920)

Fuel price from 4 October 2017

Petrol 95 per liter R14.01, (R13.72)

Petrol 93 per liter R13.74, (R13.49)

Diesel .05 per liter R12.12, (R11.70)

Diesel .01 per liter R12.18, (R11.76)

Interest rate and CPI

Primary rate 10.25% (21 July 2017)

Repo rate 6.75%

Inflation (CPI) 5:34% (May); 5.25 (April); 6.13% (March)

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Dear Ford, I’ll see you in court! You have addressed the issue with Ford at a higher level, can you tell us about that? source Read more at Moneyweb South Africa Today - South...
Adrian Gore – CEO Discovery Adrian Gore on social impact, ethics and the VW scandal source Read more at Moneyweb South Africa Today - South Africa Economy
Dreaming fueled my success: Nonkululeko Gobodo ‘I set out not only to be an accountant but to run my own firm’ - Nonkululeko Gobodo - CEO at Gobodo Incorporated source Read more at Moneyweb ...
Moneyweb Business Leadership Episode 5 – Mar... A frank, revealing glimpse into the mind and leadership style of one of South Africa’s most highly regarded entrepreneurs, Mark Lamberti, CEO of Imper...