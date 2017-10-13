Economic indicators for 13 October 2017 (07:00)

0
Economic indicators for 13 October 2017 (07:00)
Economic indicators

Below are the economic indicators for 13 October 2017 as at 07:00

(Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.)

Rand / US dollar R13.44 (R13.50)

Rand / Euro R15.93 (R16.03)

Rand / British Pound R17.84 (R17.90)

Brent Crude Price per Barrel $ 56.25 ($ 56.94)

Gold per fine-ounce $ 1 297 ($ 1 296)

Platinum $ 935 ($ 932)

Fuel price from 4 October 2017

Petrol 95 per liter R14.01, (R13.72)

Petrol 93 per liter R13.74, (R13.49)

Diesel .05 per liter R12.12, (R11.70)

Diesel .01 per liter R12.18, (R11.76)

Interest rate and CPI

Primary rate 10.25% (21 July 2017)

Repo rate 6.75%

Inflation (CPI) 5:34% (May); 5.25 (April); 6.13% (March)

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Sandile Zungu of ZICO Moneyweb Radio In conversation with Sandile Zungu Executive Chairman, Zungu Investments Company Limited ZICO source Read more at Moneyweb South Africa Toda...
South Africa needs to revamp its new public transp... Over the past eight years the South African government has spent more than 130 billion rand on public transport projects in the country’s main cit...
Series 2, Episode 7: The Given Mkhari business lea... There was a point, not so long ago, when Given Mkhari was one of the most recognised voices on South African radio. He has moved on to become a respec...
Economic indicators for 12 October 2017 (07:00) Below are the economic indicators for 12 October 2017 as at 07:00 (Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.) Rand / US Dollar R1...