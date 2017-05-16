Claiming Unemployment Benefits in South Africa is Easier than You Think

In recent years, unemployment rates in South Africa have been skyrocketing. In 2016, the country reached a twelve and a half year high of 27.1% unemployment in 2016, up from 25.5% the previous year. The situation for job-seekers isn’t expected to improve much in 2017, with unemployment rates predicted to hit as high as 27.8% by the end of the year.

With this alarming rise in unemployment across the country, there’s only one question on many South Africans’ minds: ‘What do I do if I lose my job?’ Even though the government announced plans to create 6 million new work opportunities by 2019, many are still concerned about supporting their families in a tenuous job market.

Luckily, South Africa has a support network in place for families who have lost their primary source of income. If you, a friend, or a loved one is having trouble finding work, you can easily apply to the South African Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for financial assistance in just a few simple steps.

Prepare Documents and Other Paperwork

Before a worker can claim unemployment compensation, they need to get their paperwork in order so that they can provide proof of eligibility for financial compensation. If you’re planning on applying for UIF assistance, there are a few things that you’ll need to bring with you when filing your claim:

Valid ID or passport

A copy of form UI-2.8 for banking details

Form UI-19 to show that are not currently employed

Proof of registration as a job seeker with the Department of Labour

You must apply for benefits no later than six months after being dismissed or your work contract being terminated by your employer. Depending on your eligibility, you can claim up to 34 weeks of financial assistance.

Visit a Local Labour Centre

Once your paperwork is filled out and in order, you can visit your nearest Labour Centre for assistance filing your claim. Trained workers process documents, assisting applicants and offering more information when needed. More than half a dozen Labour Centres throughout South Africa help families to file for UIF financial assistance quickly, efficiently, and without any unnecessary confusion.

Claiming Benefits

After handing in the proper paperwork, eligible individuals can claim their financial compensation from the government. To do this, however, some workers must meet certain conditions to continue receiving benefits each week. Your Labour Centre may instruct you to go to work training, attend advice seminars, or visit the labour centre at certain times to provide updates. Failure to follow these orders can result in a denial of future unemployment benefits, so it’s vital that South African families heed the instructions given by Labour Centre employees.