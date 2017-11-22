Women and children continue to die because of ongoing militant clashes in Idlib de-escalation Zone

According to Inside Syria Media Center sources, the new violent clashes have once again broken out between Islamist groups in Idlib de-escalation zone. The clashes began between longtime allies, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham militants (ex Jabhat Al-Nusra) and Nureddin al-Zenki.

Let us remind you that pro-Turkish Nureddin al-Zenki is supported by the United States and France and is also included in the pro-American list of moderate opposition. This formation has become known after its members beheaded a boy, who supported President Bashar Assad in Aleppo’s opposition-controlled Al-Mashhad neighborhood in 2016.

According to the locals, overlapping areas of influence in the de-escalation zone, as well as control over financial flows from foreign sponsors and patrons, have become the grounds for the conflict between the militants.

This time, on November 13, HTS militants carried out an attack on the house of high-ranking Nureddin al-Zenki field commander in the town of Kafr Nabl. The commander was killed in the attack.

After the incident, the Nureddin al-Zenki radicals engaged in a fresh round of clashes both in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. In general, Nureddin al-Zenki terrorists managed to drive HTS from the settlement of Taqad and several other villages not far from Dar al-Izzah checkpoint. A number of Middle Eastern media reported that over 100 militants were killed and wounded as a result of these clashes.

Then, on November 15, 40 Al-Nusra field commanders were killed after the massive raid of the Syrian aviation on Atareb town. The meeting of HTS and Nureddin al-Zenki representatives on the issue of signing peace treaty took place in the town.

So, for the past month, as a consequence of fighting the losses on both sides exceeded 200 people. On their social media, the formations exchanged notes of protest, in which they accused each other of illegal attacks. According to available information, the leaders have agreed on an armistice, but it is unknown how long it will be observed.

We should not forget that thousands of civilians including women and children continue to die because of ongoing clashes between radicals. The opposition journalist Ammar Alabdo posted a footage on his Twitter showing grief-stricken parents holding the bodies of their children who in the Islamists’ clashes.

There are already thousands of similar messages in various social media and their number keeps growing fast. It seems that the terrorists deliberately ignore the consequences of their atrocities and only seek for maximum financial benefit. Because of such a disparaging attitude, Syria may lose the growing generation, which will be responsible for the future of the whole nation.