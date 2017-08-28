Uncle sentenced to 15 years for raping his niece (9)

0
Uncle sentenced to 15 years for raping his niece (9)
Uncle sentenced to 15 years for raping his niece (9)

On 28 August 2017, the accused (21) has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping his niece at Empangeni area.

The accused was appearing in the Empangeni Regional Court where he was convicted.

On 17 October 2015 the victim (9) was at home when she was approached by her uncle who strangled and raped her in the home. The victim cried for help and the accused fled the scene.

A case of rape and attempted murder was opened at Empangeni police station and the case was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit. The members thoroughly investigated the case that led to the arrest of the accused.

He was charged accordingly and was taken to court where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and three years for attempted murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence that handed down to the accused. “It is disturbing to hear that the man who was supposed to protect his niece is the one who abused and raped her. We cannot tolerate such behaviour by anyone and I encouraged abused women and children to break the silence and report such incidents without any fear,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Five cash in transit robbers fatally wounded, 3 ar... A group of suspects attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle outside the Value Centre in Springfield, Durban on 28 August 2017. Police reacted sw...
Correctional services official sentenced to 15 yea... Kokstad Regional Court convicted and sentenced a Correctional Services official, Rofiwa Khaphathe (35) to 15 years direct imprisonment for nine counts...
Correctional Services man jailed Rofiwasa Khaphathe of Correctional Services in Natal was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud of more than R750 000. He allegedly transferred ...
Man arrested for 3 illegal pistols and ammunition,... In an operation that was conducted in the early hours of 25 August 2017, members of the Operational Command Center Vispol Task Team arrested a 22 year...