Uncle sentenced to 15 years for raping his niece (9)

On 28 August 2017, the accused (21) has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping his niece at Empangeni area.

The accused was appearing in the Empangeni Regional Court where he was convicted.

On 17 October 2015 the victim (9) was at home when she was approached by her uncle who strangled and raped her in the home. The victim cried for help and the accused fled the scene.

A case of rape and attempted murder was opened at Empangeni police station and the case was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit. The members thoroughly investigated the case that led to the arrest of the accused.

He was charged accordingly and was taken to court where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and three years for attempted murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence that handed down to the accused. “It is disturbing to hear that the man who was supposed to protect his niece is the one who abused and raped her. We cannot tolerate such behaviour by anyone and I encouraged abused women and children to break the silence and report such incidents without any fear,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News