South Africa is a failed state on the brink of total collapse

9

South Africa is a failed state with a parliamentary collection of thugs inviting the criminal world all over the world to rape our constitution, murder our citizens and burglar our resources to leave behind a devastated nation in poverty, conflict and moral decay.

I do believe what I see, what I hear and where I live in this demoralized desert of black and some white South African haters and criminals.

Even exploiting the church community to condone crime, murder, extortion, lies, gay marriages, murder by abortion, legalized prostitution, corruption, destroying infrastructure by incompetent,lazy and corrupt state employed workers.

Lately calling on the church community to take care of matters that the state collects taxes for.

We live in fear of organized, orchestrated attacks and murders on white citizens, marginalizing whites by making them stand last in the row for jobs, promotion, education and denying them the constitutional right to be first class citizens, according to the constitution.

Even those who voted for “freedom” and a better life are running out of water, electricity, jobs, houses, medical care, education, safety and much more.

The government totally ignore the bill of rights, the legal system and the safety of its citizens by flooding our country with drugs, illegal immigrants and international crime syndicates.

The legal system supports the actions of high ranking officials and turns a blind eye on illegal practices by law enforcement agencies like police, traffic department, ext.

Municipal decay falls on death ears and most municipality’s are bankrupt and services non existent.

I CAN NOT DENY THE TRUTH, THE FACTS, THE SLAUGHTER OF FARMERS, THE RAPE OF OUR HERITAGE BY BLOOD HUNGRY HOUNDS. THE TRUTH IS EMINENT. FACTS CAN NOT BE A NEGATIVE ATTITUDE OR UNBELIEVING. AS A CHRISTIAN, I CAN NOT LIE TO MYSELF OR OTHERS, SOUTH AFRICA IS A TOTALLY FAILED STATE ON THE BRINK OF TOTAL COLLAPSE. ARE YOU READY ???

By Peet Van Breda

South Africa Today – Community contribution

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Peter C

    This is all so very true; the disconcerting side of the whole matter is the people’s lax attitude as far as understanding these things goes. THIS IS A REALITY! Just look around you and see the signs, or are you really that blind?

    • Leonie Booysen

      Peter C I agree with you and the article 100%

  • Andrea Bast

    Politics and civil society are public issues. Personal freedoms ie religion, gender are entirely individual choices, private and are not open to criticism and debate by those who misguidedly believe that they occupy some moral or spiritual high ground. Feel free to follow your own belief systems but do not under any circumstances dictate or encroach upon the liberty of those who live by a different code.

    • Leonie Booysen

      Spot on

    • Guy

      but theyve signed in laws to allow corporations to take away land without compensation, laws which give governments rights to supersede religious law and viewpoints and with the state now the real ‘husband’ of women with alimony divorce rates are up to 80 percent globally and there is no family unit. The only constant thing in our children’s lives are the state government which doesn’t want you to have a religion so it can be the sole power in human minds. its happening the world over. There is an attack on masculinity too, the one thing that could stand up to a totalitarian state

  • I signed the petition. SIGN THE PETITION: We the people of South Africa want Jacob Zuma to step down…http://www.petitions24.com/we_the_people_of_south_africa_want_jacob_zuma_to_step_down

  • Wayne cobb

    Zuma must Fall with the rest of his cabinet

    • Guy

      just this morning the guy in front of me in traffic had hes window smashed and something stolen, think it was his cellphone. Most surprising was the fact that i wasn’t even scared or shocked or frightened. I was completely relaxed. Having had 3 attempted robberies on myself this year alone.

      2nd and third times i had to explain to a man with a gun by my broken window that i dont have a fucking cellphone as its already been stolen. Would be cheaper if i could just leave my window rolled down.

      ANC just doesn’t care, we need qualified trained people in government. BEE employees (im not racist) cant even bloody serve you at KFC, how the hell are they going to handle the SABC or the FTTH project at openserve?