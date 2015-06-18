South Africa is a failed state on the brink of total collapse

South Africa is a failed state with a parliamentary collection of thugs inviting the criminal world all over the world to rape our constitution, murder our citizens and burglar our resources to leave behind a devastated nation in poverty, conflict and moral decay.

I do believe what I see, what I hear and where I live in this demoralized desert of black and some white South African haters and criminals.

Even exploiting the church community to condone crime, murder, extortion, lies, gay marriages, murder by abortion, legalized prostitution, corruption, destroying infrastructure by incompetent,lazy and corrupt state employed workers.

Lately calling on the church community to take care of matters that the state collects taxes for.

We live in fear of organized, orchestrated attacks and murders on white citizens, marginalizing whites by making them stand last in the row for jobs, promotion, education and denying them the constitutional right to be first class citizens, according to the constitution.

Even those who voted for “freedom” and a better life are running out of water, electricity, jobs, houses, medical care, education, safety and much more.

The government totally ignore the bill of rights, the legal system and the safety of its citizens by flooding our country with drugs, illegal immigrants and international crime syndicates.

The legal system supports the actions of high ranking officials and turns a blind eye on illegal practices by law enforcement agencies like police, traffic department, ext.

Municipal decay falls on death ears and most municipality’s are bankrupt and services non existent.

I CAN NOT DENY THE TRUTH, THE FACTS, THE SLAUGHTER OF FARMERS, THE RAPE OF OUR HERITAGE BY BLOOD HUNGRY HOUNDS. THE TRUTH IS EMINENT. FACTS CAN NOT BE A NEGATIVE ATTITUDE OR UNBELIEVING. AS A CHRISTIAN, I CAN NOT LIE TO MYSELF OR OTHERS, SOUTH AFRICA IS A TOTALLY FAILED STATE ON THE BRINK OF TOTAL COLLAPSE. ARE YOU READY ???

By Peet Van Breda

South Africa Today – Community contribution