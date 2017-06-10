Hijacked vehicle recovered in Lebowakgomo

The relentless efforts by members of the Trio Crime Task Team in the Province continue to yield results; this time in Mokopane after the recovery of a vehicle in Lebowakgomo.

A couple was robbed at gun point on 08 June 2017 by suspects in Mokopane CBD. Soon after a man and his wife parked their vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, they were accosted by two unknown suspects who demanded their car keys. They then searched them and took a wallet containing cash and a cellphone. One of the suspects drove off with the couple’s vehicle and the other followed him in a white Fortuner.

Investigation followed immediately after the report was made to the police and within a day after the Crime was committed the vehicle was found abandoned in Lebowakgomo Unit 5 phase 3.

The suspects are still at large and investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 0860010111. Callers can remain anonymous.

