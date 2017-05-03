Paperless classrooms and the environment

One of the main concerns that face schools nowadays is financing. Another concern that people have is how to stay green. If schools change to paperless education and paperless classrooms, both of those issues could be resolved.

Teachers are constantly using, and potentially wasting, thousands of sheets of paper a week. If a teacher has to pay for all of this paper, and also the prices of copying, they can see each pay check go straight down the drain. The average student every year uses 360 pounds of paper. Each pound of paper is approximately 100 sheets. This means that, with simple math, each student uses 36,000 sheets of paper a year.

Just one classroom going paperless can have a huge impact on the environment. Using the math from above the average classroom of 30 uses 1,080,000 sheets of paper every year, one tree produces only 8,500 sheets of paper, so it takes 128 trees to produce enough paper for one classroom. Just one class has the power to save 128 trees by making the decision to go paperless.

Climate change, fossil fuel depletion, and changes in our global economy require that we change the way we think about education.

“Creating a paperless classroom has quickly become a modern trend in education that can certainly influence students and teachers alike. You may feel doubtful, but there are ways to increase learning by eliminating paper while benefiting students with the advancements of technology. It’s an ongoing process, but going paperless can help a class stay systemized, make better use of time, open lines of communication, and better the environment”, says Candice du Preez COO at VastraTech.

Computer networks and Internet resources are helping teachers cut down on paper use. Teachers can keep grades and attendance online and use texts that are available at no cost.

A paperless classroom offers students an interactive, resource-filled platform that also strengthens practical skills. Such skills as technological know-how and peer collaboration are crucial in the modern world. As teachers continue to acclimate to new educational technology, paperless classrooms will continue to redefine teaching methodologies. With the right technology and careful implementation, the paperless classroom can create boundless possibilities for future education.