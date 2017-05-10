Information Systems and Technology Trends Occurring in the Workplace

We’ve evolved as Internet and computer users – and yet – many of us are still relying on external hard drives and email to get documents and critical content from one device to another.

What’s more – though companies large and small are starting to become more spread out and global, we still rely on meetings, conference rooms, and Power Point presentations to get work done. It’s the face time with each other that we all still feel is critical.

Businesses must adapt to the change and implement technology smartly into their offices if they wish to build a smart, efficient workspace.

“The workplace is becoming increasingly fast-paced and complex, which means business leaders must ensure they invest in technology that empowers workers with collaboration, rather than fostering isolation, if they want to grow”, says Candice Du Preez COO at Vastratech.

In today’s world, organizations are required to rethink how to architect and manage information to maintain a competitive and organizational edge. Many are embracing strategies that are more flexible, moving away from isolated systems and departmental silos. These organizations recognize the need for information to be structured so that it is clear, usable, findable and understandable.

The world of work is changing due to the progression of technologies in business. In today’s world businesses must factor in many of the new technological procedures, processes, policies, hardware, and software into their workplace to remain competitive.

The impact from such technological advances on how work is done influences the workforce in a different way today than what has been seen over the past two or three decades. One of the biggest impacts has been on the workers themselves, and the challenge of training and preparing to remain afloat in today’s workforce is tremendous.

This challenge, which is facing the workers of today, is something educators cannot afford to ignore. Technology has created a revolution in today’s educational environment, and this change in education makes teaching more rewarding and much more challenging.

“The changes which impact the workforce also create a massive challenge for educators. The need to keep up to speed with the current trends is not so simple, as businesses are looking for more qualified employees to be able to handle an increasingly complex business environment” adds Candice.

Such fast technological changes means that there is always a need for individuals with the newest skills, and the competition for information technologists has never been so great.

It is vital that as information technologies continue to evolve and change that educators can identify trends, technologies, policies, and procedures used in business and industry. Therefore educators must look to provide curricula that will enable students to obtain a grasp on today’s work environment so the students can be competitive in the workforce.

Today, the main focus of companies is to stay globally competitive by leveraging the capabilities of modern information and communication technologies (ICT). Companies can use ICT to provide products & services of the highest quality at affordable prices and top-rated customer service, and help the companies to enter new markets through e-commerce. Globalization, collaboration, and integration have become the new drivers in this competitive arena.