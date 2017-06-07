Entering 2017 with Virtual Reality: How to Build a VR-Ready PC

2016 was the year for virtual reality. The introduction of the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift to the gaming world finally brought gamers’ games to reality. If you’re one of these intrepid gamers keen to get your hands on the latest gaming tech be ready to spend some dough though for the cost of the VR headset and a VR-ready PC. You can order both quite easily, however, you will still need a VR-ready computer to use your headsets, and this guide will help you build the cheapest one in South Africa.

Recommended Specifications

The minimum recommended specifications to drive the HTC Vive are:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

RAM: 4GB

Video Output: HDMI 1.4/DisplayPort 12

Operating System: Windows 7

USB: 1 x USB 2.0

For the Oculus Rift, the specifications are as follows:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

RAM: 8GB

Video Output: HDMI 1.3

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

USB: 3 x USB 3.0 ports plus 1 x 2.0 port

VR-Ready Computer Components at the Right Price

Based on the recommended specifications for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, the following components will build your VR-ready computer for R14,600.

Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz (R3,700)

Asus GeForce GTX 970 (R5,700)

MSI H110 PRO-VHL (R1,400)

8GB Corsair DDR4-2,133MHz (R600)

Samsung 250GB 850 EVO (R1,700)

Antec 600W PSU (R1,000)

BitFenix Midi Tower (R500)

Tips for Building Your VR PC

If you’re looking around for other components to configure your VR-ready PC, be sure to remember these following tips, to help you build the best and cheapest VR-ready gaming computer:

Don’t spend too much on lower-impact components and too little on the important components. If you’re a devout gamer, some important components include the memory, motherboard, storage, and the video card.

Be sure you’re choosing components that are compatible with each other. Many first-time builders fall into the trap of picking a processor and a motherboard that don’t pair, so do your research.

Build with longevity in mind. You should build a computer that will be easy to upgrade in the future, when the new latest and greatest innovation is released. Right now, this may be 4K so you might want to build to those benchmarks.

Virtual reality always seemed like a device of the future, but now the future is here. With the right components, you can build a VR-ready computer for about R14,000 and join in on the journey of virtual reality.