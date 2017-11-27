Zuma wants to sell Denel

Allegations are that the ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, is in contact with stakeholders in Qatar to sell a controlling share of Denel to that country.

It also appears that Zuma is even getting rid of the struggling state entities like Eskom and SAA.

Khalid Bin Muhammad al-Attiyah, Qatar’s defense minister, apparently discussed the proposed deal with Zuma earlier this month.

The Department of Public Enterprises denies that such conversations were conducted.

Economists believe it’s a desperate attempt by Zuma to lay his hands on more money after allegedly hijacking and looting the state treasury, and these assets are the last that is left.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

