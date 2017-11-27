Zuma wants to sell Denel

Die Vryburger

0
Zuma wants to sell Denel

Allegations are that the ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, is in contact with stakeholders in Qatar to sell a controlling share of Denel to that country.

It also appears that Zuma is even getting rid of the struggling state entities like Eskom and SAA.

Khalid Bin Muhammad al-Attiyah, Qatar’s defense minister, apparently discussed the proposed deal with Zuma earlier this month.

The Department of Public Enterprises denies that such conversations were conducted.

Economists believe it’s a desperate attempt by Zuma to lay his hands on more money after allegedly hijacking and looting the state treasury, and these assets are the last that is left.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Lesufi is lying with regard to Afrikaans schools i... Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC, is deliberately trying to mislead the public by saying that Afrikaans schools do still have a place in the prov...
Guptas inflated Oakbay share price on its JSE debu... It is believed that the executive management of the Gupta managed company, Oakbay, should personally be held responsible for fraud. The claim is im...
ANC leadership conference already controversial The appointment of the new leaders for the ANC has been plunged into controversy and turning into a complete farce. Jacob Zuma invited all the cand...
MultiChoice and Guptas The pay channel MultiChoice allegedly made a payment of R25 million to the Gupta's ANN7 channel while their annual payment of R50 million was increase...