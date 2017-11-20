Zuma thinks SA and government are his personal property

The former chairman of the ANC for KwaZulu Natal, Zenzo Mchunu, pointed out that the ANC president, Jacob Zuma, has the same attitude as many African leaders who think that the country and government are his personal property and the next contender must follow him from the inner circle of his family.

In Zuma’s case, he indicated his former wife should be the new president. Mugabe also introduced his wife to take over from him. Angola’s former president wanted to surrender the post to his daughter or son, but could not succeed because of his health that caused him to run. Togo’s president is currently also pushing for his successor, a member of his inner family circle.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

