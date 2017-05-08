Zuma extends employment of SANDF members in DRC

President Jacob Zuma has informed Parliament that he has extended the employment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the Presidency, the service is in fulfilment of the international obligations of South Africa towards the United Nations, in the DRC.

“The employment is extended as from of 01 April 2017 to 31 March 2018,” the Presidency said in a statement.

A total 1 371 members of the SANDF were employed to participate in the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) as part of the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).