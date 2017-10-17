Zuma announces yet another Cabinet reshuffle

SANews.gov.za

0
Zuma announces yet another Cabinet reshuffle
Zuma announces yet another Cabinet reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma has announced changes to the National Executive.

In a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday, President Zuma anounced that:

–       Hlengiwe Mkhize has been appointed as the Minister of Higher Education and Training

–       Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs

–       Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications

–       David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy

–       Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security

–       Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

He said he had made the changes after careful consideration.

“I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios. I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Planned business robbery foiled, three arrested, I... On 16 October 2017, an intelligence driven operation was conducted at Machobeni area, Inanda with the assistance of Inanda Field Unit in a bid to curb...
Brown under scrutiny over Eskom tender links The public enterprise minister Lynne Brown has in the past months shifted the blame onto others, when there were transactions that were not transparen...
CASAC calls on Parliament to remove Abrahams The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) called on parliament to use their constitutional powers to dismiss Shaun Abr...
ANC Youth League fights over age Infighting is tormenting the ANC Youth League regarding leaders in the movement who are over the age limit of 35 years. At the head of the battle i...