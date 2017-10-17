Zuma announces yet another Cabinet reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma has announced changes to the National Executive.

In a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday, President Zuma anounced that:

– Hlengiwe Mkhize has been appointed as the Minister of Higher Education and Training

– Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs

– Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications

– David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy

– Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security

– Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

He said he had made the changes after careful consideration.

“I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios. I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za

