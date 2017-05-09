Zuma accepts Judge Jansen’s resignation

President Jacob Zuma has accepted the resignation of judge of the Gauteng High Court Division, Mabel Jansen, with immediate effect, the Presidency announced on Monday.

Jansen has been on special leave since May last year, following comments she made on social networking site Facebook‚ in which she said 99% of the criminal cases she heard were “of black fathers/uncles/brothers raping children as young as five years old”.

A complaint to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was made. The JSC was still processing the complaint when she tendered her resignation.

President Zuma has thanked Justice Jansen for her service and wished her well for her future endeavours.