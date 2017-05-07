Woman found dead after falling from bridge into Vaal River

A woman has died after it is believed that she fell from the R57 bridge and drowned in the Vaal River this afternoon.

At the time of their arrival, ER24 paramedics could not do anything to save the woman and she was declared dead on the scene.

It is believed that two employees from a hotel close to the bridge, saw the woman fall from the bridge around 15h00 this afternoon.

The woman had not sustained any visible injuries.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Annine Siddall – ER24 Spokesperson

