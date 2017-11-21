Will Mugabe ‘retire’ in SA?

Should Robbert Mugabe decide to move to SA, the government will have to provide him with a home, security and more.

According to Prof. Anthony van Nieuwkerk of Wits’s Center for Defense and Security Managemen, it has happened before and can now be realized.

Haiti’s resigned president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was housed in SA at about a cost R5 million a year and his seven-year residence cost taxpayers approximately R35 million.

All that can prevent this from happening is Grace Mugabe’s pending case of assault against her.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

