Zapper Launch at New Trendy Mojo Market in Sea Point

As far as food and craft markets go, the city of Cape Town has never been in short supply. With more to offer than a Dalmatian has spots, residents and tourists alike are truly spoilt for choice.

Taking that offering to the next level is the new Mojo Market, built in the luxury Mojo Hotel in Sea Point. Unlike others, the Mojo Market is open seven days a week and is completely indoors, providing a safe and rain-free environment for visitors to relax and enjoy themselves without natures wicked sense of humor to spoil their shopping… or their eating!

From traditional Italian pizzas, proudly South African produce and authentic Brazilian coffee, to interesting dishes from Hawaii, Japan, India and more, the market is an oasis of culinary opulence that will excite any palate.

What also sets the Mojo Market apart is the strong presence of modern payment technology.

More than 90% of the restaurants, coffee shops, bars, retailers and stalls accept payments with the Zapper app. This fast, safe and easy way to pay with your smartphone means that patrons don’t have to worry about forgotten wallets or rush off to ATMs when they run out of cash to make a purchase.

They can simply download the app free from the app store on their phone, complete the registration, scan a merchant’s visible QR Code stand or the Zapper code on their bill and they’re done.

On Friday, 5 May 2017 a Zapper launch will be held in the Mojo Market. Zapper will be giving away an abundance of FREE vouchers to lucky patrons to use at their favourite Zapper-supported merchants. Friendly representatives will also show the crowd how to use the app for more than just payments in restaurants and retailers, as the app’s impressive array of features are designed to create a lifestyle of convenience for users.

New Zapper users will also receive R25 off their first transaction, which they can use to grab a delicious treat or receive a discount off a bill.

The launch begins at 5pm until 7pm in the Mojo Market and entrance is free, with all of Cape Town encouraged to attend.

By using Zapper, visitors will also be able to discover other discount and loyalty cards on the app from selected on-site merchants so that they can use to make the same purchases, but at a portion of the price!