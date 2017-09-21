Zapper Empowers Homeless Artists by Establishing Chuma Somdaka Art Foundation

As part of its ongoing philanthropic endeavours, mobile payment and loyalty rewards company Zapper is establishing a foundation dedicated to uplifting underprivileged artists– the Chuma Somdaka Art Foundation.

The foundation is inspired by Chuma Somdaka, a promising street artist who due to unforeseen circumstances found herself sleeping on a park bench for three years in the Company’s Garden in Cape Town.

Upon hearing her story on Carte Blanche in 2016, Zapper reached out to Chuma and is empowering her to use her art to earn a living, and in so doing, journey away from life on the streets.

In partnership with 100ForChange, Zapper is currently covering Chuma’s expenses for accommodation and meals in a clean and safe residence while she studies towards an art degree at the prestigious Ruth Prowse School of Art in Woodstock, Cape Town.

In addition, Zapper has developed a digital platform for Chuma to sell her art and is assisting her in developing skills that will empower her as a young entrepreneur.

“Zapper has helped Chuma set up a business online where she can sell her art and begin making a name for herself across the world. The online store will eventually become a hub for South African art, acting as a platform for local artists who don’t have the means to market their artwork – to display and sell it internationally,” said Jessica Fowlds, Marketing and Communications Manager for Zapper.

With Chuma’s vision and Zapper’s commitment to creating a platform for positive change, the Chuma Somdaka Art Foundation endeavours to mentor, uplift and inspire promising South African artists from disadvantaged backgrounds, so that they too may turn a dream into a reality.

All donations made on the Chuma Somdaka Art Foundation website will assist the organisation with achieving its goal to make a difference in a meaningful and sustainable way.

To learn more about the Chuma Somdaka Art Foundation, purchase artwork or make a donation go to http://www.chumasomdaka.co.za.