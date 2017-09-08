Youth pastor to appear in court for child pornography

The South African Police Service’s Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation (SECI) section of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has arrested a 26 year old youth pastor for possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children.

The Pastor, employed by a church in Rondebosch, Western Cape, was reported to the police by the parents of an alleged 14 year old victim on 31 August 2017.

The Provincial office FCS, which together with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation as well as United States of America’s Homeland Security jointly investigated this case before they arrested the suspect on 5 September 2017 at the church premises.

During his arrest, the police seized several electronic items that include cell phones, a laptop, a tablet and memory cards, which will be sent for analysis.

The suspect will appear at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 8 September 2017, for possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children.

Additional charges will probably be added at a later stage as the investigation progresses as it is suspected that as many as 60 children may have fallen victim to this suspect.

