Woman arrested with Tik and mandrax, Wellington

The role of drugs in the commission of other crimes and the resulting SAPS priority in clamping down on drug traders, paid off after a 30 year old female suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and other related charges.

She was arrested at her house in Pool Road, Weltevrede, Wellington on Wednesday, 22 November 2017, at about 13:00.

Members seized 80g Tik , 624 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value R45 600-00 and cash to the value of R4 400-00.

Also today Crime Prevention Unit members arrested a 33 year old female suspect for possession of Mandrax. Members seized 30 Mandrax tablets estimated at a street value R1500-00.

The suspect was arrested in an Intelligence Driven Operation conducted by Paarl CIG, the Winelands Cluster Intervention Unit and Worcester TRT. This operation is also part of the Safer Festive Season Operations, which will occur on a continuous basis.

Community members are called upon to expose those who engage in drug related crimes. Drug abuse is the main cause leading to the social degeneration of our youth. Report any suspicious activities and suspicious persons anonymously to Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The suspects will appear in the Wellington Magistrates’ court, once charged.

