Woman arrested with an unlicensed firearm and dagga, Philippi

Focusing on the provincial crime generators such as drugs, members of Philippi police conducted a search operation at an informal dwelling in Isiqalo Philippi as part of Operation Fiela on the afternoon of 15 August 2017.

The search resulted in the apprehension of a 25 year old female suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as a substantial quantity of dagga.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone tomorrow to face charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and for dealing in drugs.

