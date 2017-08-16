Woman arrested with an unlicensed firearm and dagga, Philippi

Woman arrested with an unlicensed firearm and dagga, Philippi

Focusing on the provincial crime generators such as drugs, members of Philippi police conducted a search operation at an informal dwelling in Isiqalo Philippi as part of Operation Fiela on the afternoon of 15 August 2017.

The search resulted in the apprehension of a 25 year old female suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as a substantial quantity of dagga.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone tomorrow to face charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and for dealing in drugs.

