Willing to kill a farmer for a bag of fruit

A group of 10 suspects attempted to shoot a farmer on Thursday, November 9, in the Paarl district, twice in one day.

After the farmer stopped the suspects from stealing fruit, they shot at him with a homemade firearm that exploded.

The suspects fled the scene when the community security structure mobilized.

A couple of hours later the suspects returned and attempted to steal fruit again but fled empty-handed when the visibility of the community security and local securities around the scene increased the risk of arrest.

Neither the farmer or any of his workers were harmed in the incident.

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

