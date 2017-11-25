Will DA act against Patrica de Lille

How much more evidence against Patrica de Lille does the DA need before they will act? There is a gigantic scandal in the City of Cape Town, on the same scale as some of the ZANC scandals. The DA is not acting. How will they draw a distinction between themselves and the ZANC, if they also cover up corruption?

There are now very serious allegations from a whistleblower that de Lille wanted to cover up the corruption of R43 million, and that is just in one case where corruption was discovered. It has to do with R43 million in income from the My City buses that was stolen by City officials. The whistle-blower who discovered all this, Craig Kesson, brought this to the attention of de Lille in a meeting on 6 July. The matter was again brought up in a meeting between Kesson and de Lille on 31 August, where Kesson gave de Lille an opinion by lawyers in this regard.

De Lille told Kesson that they must let the matter ” disappear ” and that the matter must not reach Council. In yet another meeting on 5 September 2017, de Lille said everyone must be ” team players ” and that there is no reason for an investigation. There is further evidence of irregularities in the tenders for the work on the incomplete bridges.

It must also be noted that the Transport department where all the irregularities occurred is run by de Lille’s crony from ID days Brett Herron. Furthermore, the same de Lille and Herron want to buy Metro Rail in the Cape. So that there can be more corruption with tenders issued by the corrupt Transport department?

This looks like a viper’s nest of corruption in the Transport department, run by de Lille’s cronies.

It has to be remembered as well that de Lille had her house upgraded with taxpayer money and that she gave instructions that the Special Investigating Unit is disbanded.

And what did the DA do? They suspended the two whistle blowers Craig Kessoon and JP Smith!

I am not even talking about de Lille’s appointment of the poo thrower Loyiso Nkohla at an astronomical salary as a ” consultant .” That had to be overturned by Maimane.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

