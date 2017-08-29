What was Kleinmont burning and looting really about?

The looting, plundering and burning which brought a peaceful coastal town in the DA controlled Western Cape to a standstill yesterday, and caused hundreds of thousands of rands damage to innocent business folk went by as “just another day in the New South Africa.” They are dissatisfied about something again, so they go and set something on fire.

It is a regrettable, or should we rather say: deplorable, state of affairs when you have to say: This is just another day in the New SA.

And it all reveals the attitude of the greater majority in South Africa, which carries in itself the seed of where the eventual complete collapse of South Africa will come from. The scary thing is, it is cultivated by the policies of both the ANC and the DA – policies which, through BEE and Affirmative Action and constantly blaming apartheid and the white man, cultivates a sense of entitlement and racial hatred and bigotry to an extend that was unknown in the history of the country.

Through a completely over-inflated “corrective action” based purely upon race and skin colour, millions of South Africans are now convinced that they are entitled to everything they want purely because they are of a certain ethnicity.

Was it about service delivery in Kleinmond yesterday? Certainly not. Oh, they love to claim that protest action is about service delivery – yet they contribute nothing towards paying for service delivery. Electricity, water, sanitation, all being free of charge, paid for by a struggling minority who never go to the streets to burn tyres for receiving what they actually pay for.

No, Kleinmond had nothing to do with service delivery. In fact, the Municipality awarded a tender for the cleaning of streets to a local provider – who did not do his job. He wanted the money, but he did not do the job. As a result the new tender was awarded to another contractor from Hermanus. So the supporters of the local contractor took to the streets, looted the bottle store and the pharmacy and the cell phone shop and set tyres on fire.

This in itself reveals another disturbing attitude: We want the contracts and the tenders and we want the jobs and the positions, never mind whether we can actually do it, and then we want to be paid for it and if we don’t receive payment for NOT doing our job, we destroy anything we feel like, irrespective of whether it has an even remote attachment or relation to what we complain about.

You see, if I burn the pharmacy and the bottle store and I loot the cell phone shop, I am never arrested and convicted for it, because I simply claim social disadvantage as a cause. The businessman must recoup his loss form the insurance company, and all the clients of the insurance company (of which I am not one) will pay through increased premiums. And in the end, I get my way anyway so I can go and look for something else to complain about and then we can start all over again.

It boggles the mind that neither the ANC, nor the DA with their socialist policies, can understand that 1,5 million tax payers cannot maintain a society, a state and 17 millions beneficiaries of social grants without running out of money eventually. So they avoid the blame by looking for a scapegoat: Look, it is not us who is to blame, it is apartheid and white monopoly capital and wealthy white people who get the jobs and the contracts. And in doing so carefully avoiding to mention that those people actually DO the jobs and actually MEET their obligations.

Kleinmond was a small eruption of a brewing volcano. Coligny was that also. And numerous other warning shots were fired in the recent past.

What is the solution then? To change the government in 2019 by voting in the DA? Highly unlikely to happen, if we look at the basic mathematics of current representation – and equally doubtful as a solution – the DA might oppose the ANC in some ways, but the most problematic policies, those of social benefits, Affirmative Action, BEE and land reforms, are very much DA priorities.

It will simply be: Business as usual, only wearing a blue shirt.

It is unavoidable that we need to start looking for alternatives to the current composition of the New South Africa. After the time bomb has exploded, as it will no doubt, there will be precious little to carry on with.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

