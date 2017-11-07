Western Cape’s top agricultural employee for 2017 announced

0

The 2017 winner of the Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards, Hermanus Bienas, wants to improve the lives of residents working in the agriculture sector.

Bienas, an Assistant Manager at the Kys Nursery in Vredendal, was announced as the winner of the competition at a ceremony at the Nederburg Wine Estate in Paarl on Saturday, 4 November 2017.

Bienas said his win had motivated him to uplift others in his community. “This win motivates me to contribute to finding solutions to the difficult economic circumstances (facing employees in the sector), which can make us feel hopeless at times.”

“I am particularly encouraged that Hermanus is seeking to use this achievement to improve the lives of his fellow employees in agriculture. This is a priority for the Western Cape Government. Past winners share our commitment to ensure this sector allows residents to reach their goals. With this initiative, we want to connect agri professionals to a support network so that they can fulfil their potential,” commented Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities.

The competition is co-sponsored by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and Shoprite.

“Communities are at the core of Shoprite’s business – they are our customers, our employees and of course our suppliers. Agri workers in particular make such an important contribution to the country’s economy, and they’re the reason we have fresh, quality products for sale in our supermarkets,” commented Dr Johan van Deventer, General Manager at Freshmark (Shoprite’s fruit and vegetable procurement and distribution arm).

Since 2002, 9369 agricultural employees have entered the competition.Hermanus Bienas Web.jpg

Related Post

 Drug dealer sentenced after sting operation, Botha... Our efforts to root out the drug trade were echoed by the magistrate of a Goodwood court this morning when Chimampka Odunze aged 32 was sentenced to s...
3 arrested with R1 million of abalone, Mfuleni The illegal trade in marine resources was dealt a blow on the night of 6 November 2017, when police from the Flying Squad confiscated abalone worth an...
Attempted land occupation in Kraaifontein At the weekend, about 10 people attempted to occupy municipal land in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. They used asbestos sheets, stones and cleared away gr...
UCT trashed as fee protests escalate More than a hundred protesters moved between the University of Cape Town’s campuses on Thursday, disrupting lectures and attempting to shut down the i...