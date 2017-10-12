Western Cape police ‘lost’ weapons

More than 70 firearms were stolen from police stations in the Western Cape during the last 20 months.

Of the seventy weapons, only three were found, which means that 67 police weapons are still in possession of criminals.

It has previously been speculated that the gang violence and murders committed are specifically with those weapons.

Also, there is speculation, that corrupt police officers have contact with gangs, and even sell weapons to them.

