Western Cape parents do not pay

Parents of more than 80 000 pupils in the Western Cape’s do not pay the prescribed school fees, which means that nearly 97% of schools must be subsidized by government.

Of the 574 schools charging school fees, 554 of the schools had to be supported by the Western Cape education department. It is an amount of R49 million.

Observers ask if the parents cannot pay or do not want to pay. The communist tendency in many African states is that everything must be free, hence also the demand for free higher education.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

