West Coast K9 units faithful dog Alex retires

A dog is commonly known as man’s best friend, but to Sergeant Marius Claassens from the West Coast K9 Unit, based in Saldanha Bay, his Belgian Malinois, Alex, is his partner.

Alex is his eyes and ears, his protector and companion, in light and in darkness, whether he is chasing criminals and apprehending suspects, or running on the beach.

Alas, as energetic as Alex is, he is slowly fading. Marius and the 11 year old patrol dog, who is actually 77 years old in human years, have been partners for many years and have shared moments of success, love and joy.

Unfortunately Alex, due to ill health as he suffers from back and hip problems from years of service, has come to the end of his career with his partner in blue.

This morning Sergeant Marius Claassens once again reported for duty, not only to work, but to adopt his partner Alex and provide a safe haven for him.

This serves as proof that a dog is indeed man’s best friend.

