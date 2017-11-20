Weekend operation nets 2076 suspects, Western Cape

To ensure that offenders are brought to justice by thoroughly investigating crimes that may threaten the safety and security of the community, Western Cape police conducted several operations aimed at serious and violent crimes during the weekend of 17 and 19 November 2017.

These initiatives delivered the desired results when a total of 2076 suspects were apprehended on various serious crimes throughout the province between Friday morning at 06:00 and Sunday at 18:00. These arrests included the following crimes.

15 for Murder, 3 for attempted murder, 22 for assault, 7 for rape, 4 for robbery (aggravated), 34 for burglary, 11 for possession of unlicensed firearm and 611 for drug related offences.

We are rather pleased with the outcome of our intervention to create a safer environment for the people of this province and we regard ourselves operationally ready for the festive season. Our warning to criminals is simple, we will not allow you to get away with crime in the Western Cape.

