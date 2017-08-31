Weapons disappear from police station

Several firearms, serving as evidence in criminal cases, went missing from a Bellville South police station storage room.

The police are investigating the disappearance, and a possible connection is also being investigated with the surge of violent gang operations in the Western Cape.

Apparently, as many as 20 weapons are gone, although the police do not want to confirm the number, they only speak of “a number of” weapons that have disappeared.

The supposed “Sexy Boys” gang is in the Belville South area. On Monday there was also a shooting battle outside the Bellville’s magistrate’s court between competing gangs.

Eight people were killed in the Western Cape in the past week through gang violence.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

