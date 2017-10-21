Wanted Philippi East murder suspect arrested

To ensure that offenders are brought to justice, detectives used their resources well to apprehend an 18 year old suspect who is wanted on a case of murder which was perpetrated in Philippi East on 11 October 2017.

The suspect who was on the run from police was arrested in Queenstown and is in detention until he is expected to make a court appearance in Queenstown on Monday 23 October 2017.

Following his initial court appearance, he will be transported to the Western Cape to face the charge against him locally.

For ease of reference, our media statement dated 17 October 2017 regarding the wanted person is herewith attached.

Lunga Boyce (18) sought for murder in Philippi East, The Western Cape Provincial Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 18 year old Lunga Boyce who is wanted in connection with a murder case. On 11 October 2017, at around 17:30 a 30 year old man was shot and killed in Nondlwane Street, Lower Crossroads, Philippi East.

Investigations into the circumstances of the murder identified Lunga Boyce as a possible suspect and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. It is possible that he could be either in the Western Cape or Eastern Cape.

Any person who can assist with information on the whereabouts of Boyce is kindly requested to contact the Western Cape Provincial Detectives on 082 411 2739. Alternately Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.

All information will be treated confidentially.

