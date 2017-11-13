Wanted murdering hijacker arrested, Nyanga

Members from the Provincial Hijacking Unit continue to investigate crime that threatens the safety and security of communities.

This unit made a breakthrough in a case of murder and hijacking where a 37 year old man of Johannesburg was shot and killed in October at Klipfontein Road near Lusaka, Nyanga.

The deceased and his friend were sitting inside the vehicle when four unknown suspects approached them, shot the victim three times and took his cell phone and the vehicle and drove away.

The deceased’s body was found dumped not far from where the shooting occurred. The company vehicle was also recovered in Klipfontein Road near Boys Town in Crossroads.

A 34 year old suspect has been on the run since October but his luck ran short and he was arrested on Thursday, 09 November 2017 at about 14:45.

He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on 13 November 2017, facing charges of robbery, murder and hijacking.

Police management commended the members on their sterling job.

