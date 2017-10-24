Video: Travelling on top of train carriages has become normal

0

The video shows a Cape Town-headed Train 99 with only six carriages arriving at platform 1 at Nyanga Junction. Many people were unable to board because the carriages were already full. People sit on the roof and cling to the sides, front and back of the train. This is the new normal for daily commuters.

By

This story first appeared on GroundUp

