Vice-Chancellor resigns before sentence for misconduct

Prins Nevhutalu - Image - Die Vryburger

After being convicted of gross misconduct, the Vice Chancellor of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Prince Nevhutalu, resigned.

Last year, he was placed on special leave for allegations of gross misconduct.

A disciplinary committee has investigated the complaints and found that he is indeed guilty of gross misconduct.

The disciplinary committee must recommend another suitable punishment, but he decided not to wait for it and resigned.

Hopefully, he will not get another golden handshake.

