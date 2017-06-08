Update on the fire in Knysna

Devastating fires in Knysna destroyed a number of residential and business premises. An inquest docket was also registered following the death of a family of three as a result of the fire in Knysna at Elandskraal between Knysna and Sedgefield on Wednesday 07 June 2017.

Evacuations started yesterday afternoon at Belvedere, Brenton on Sea, Eastford, Knysna Heights, Old Place, white Location, Joodsekamp and portions of the central business district. Emergency services have been deployed into the area throughout the night. Displaced people are currently being accommodated at community halls and sportsgrounds.

The patients of the Knysna Provincial Hospital were also moved to a private hospital and Loerie Park.

South Africa Today – South Africa News