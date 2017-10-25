University of Cape Town disrupted

More than 1,000 students disrupted classes at the University of Cape Town with their demand for free higher education.

Lectures were disrupted by the supposed FeesMustFall activists.

It is time for exams, and those who do not want or cannot learn again are disrupting universities activities.

Meanwhile, Stats General Pali Lehohla said that universities deliver fewer graduates than their intake. According to him, the system is “sluggish” and ineffective and what is further disturbing to him is the decline of black graduates.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

