UCT’s fees increase by 8%

The management of the University of Cape Town has announced that they have a proposal to increase tuition fees by 8% and hostel fees by 10%.

Students who attempted to disrupt classes were chased away by police with shock grenades, and one was arrested. Students acted like barbarians and threw human secretion into one of the science buildings, and the tires of the university’s buses were slashed.

In the meantime, the university management has placed private security guards on campus to monitor the situation.

