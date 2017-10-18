Two wounded in shooting at drop and go, CTIA

On the morning of 18 October 2017, at approximately 5:15, a man, approximately 50 years of age was shot and wounded at the drop off area at the Cape Town International Airport.

The 50 year old man was at the drop and go section of the airport when occupants in an unknown sedan opened fire on him and fled.

During the shooting another man, approximately 30 years of age, was struck by a stray bullet. Both victims were treated at the scene and removed to hospital. The condition of the victims is unknown at this stage.

Investigators and crime scene experts cordoned off the scene but the running of the airport was not affected.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and no arrests have yet been made. Two counts of attempted murder is being investigated at this stage.

