Partnership policing in the Kleinvlei area contributed to stopping two men in their tracks on the night of 22 August 2017, when police acted on information they received from the community about abalone that was kept in a house in Blackheath.

Abalone worth an estimated street value of R10 million was confiscated.

The men, aged 27 and 31 years, were arrested once charged the suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ court.

