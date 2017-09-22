Two child murder suspects arrested, Hanover Park

0
Two child murder suspects arrested, Hanover Park
Two child murder suspects arrested, Hanover Park

In our quest to bring perpetrators of serious violent crimes to book, organised crime detectives accompanied by NIU members descended on several addresses in Hanover Park in the early hours of the morning of 21 September 2017.

They arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 16 year old teenager who was shot and killed near a tuck shop in August 2017.

Three other suspects were taken in for questioning.

The two suspects, both aged 20, have been charged with murder and will appear in court soon.

Police will continue with endeavors to make the communities of the Western Cape safer.

