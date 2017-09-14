Two arrested with tik and counterfeit bank notes, Wellington

The role of drugs in the commission of crime and the resulting SAPS priority of clamping down on drug traders paid off early on the morning of 13 September 2017, after a 41 year old man was arrested for possession of TIK (crystal methamphetamine).

And a 31 year old woman for possession of 36 counterfeit R200 bank notes at a house in Bopark Street, Wellington.

This came about after police members obtained a search warrant and searched the alleged drug post. The suspects will appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s court, once charged.

The Wellington SAPS Station Commander, Colonel Johan Barkhuizen, added that illegal drug traders, drug posts and drug transporters will be facing further clampdowns and perpetrators will face the full force of the law at our courts.

