Two arrested with tik and counterfeit bank notes, Wellington

0
Two arrested with tik and counterfeit bank notes, Wellington
Two arrested with tik and counterfeit bank notes, Wellington

The role of drugs in the commission of crime and the resulting SAPS priority of clamping down on drug traders paid off early on the morning of 13 September 2017, after a 41 year old man was arrested for possession of TIK (crystal methamphetamine).

And a 31 year old woman for possession of 36 counterfeit R200 bank notes at a house in Bopark Street, Wellington.

This came about after police members obtained a search warrant and searched the alleged drug post. The suspects will appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s court, once charged.

The Wellington SAPS Station Commander, Colonel Johan Barkhuizen, added that illegal drug traders, drug posts and drug transporters will be facing further clampdowns and perpetrators will face the full force of the law at our courts.

South Africa Today-South Africa News

Related Post

 Three arrested on housebreaking charges Vigilance by members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad led to the arrest of three suspects on 12 September 2017 at about 15:00. Members ar...
Hout Bay riots persist Two metro police officers and a youth were injured during the ongoing Hout Bay protests by residents over fish quotas. The Department of Fisheries ...
Government calls for calm in fishing protest The Department of Forestry and Fisheries says it has not taken a decision on the total allowable catch (TAC) for West Coast Rock Lobster (WCRL) for th...
Parliament in court over its high paid bouncers A protracted case to be heard by the Labour Court reveals that Parliament now requires its “Chamber Support Officers” (CSOs) to be skilled in crowd co...