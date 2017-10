With our sights on crime generating factors in this province, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad reacted on intelligence and apprehended two suspects for being in possession of mandrax tablets valued at approximately R800 000 on the morning of 25 October 2017.

The truck that the suspects were travelling in was spotted and pulled over in Modderdam Road Belhar.

The tablets made up in 20 packs were hidden in the cab of the truck and were confiscated.

