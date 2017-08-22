Two arrested with dagga worth R175 000, Muizenberg

Police from the Cape Town Cluster continue to participate in all endeavors aimed at addressing the root causes of crime.

In their efforts to rid the community of drugs, they conducted an operation on the night of 21 August 2017, in Burgee Bend, Muizenberg and it led to the arrest of a 64 year old man for selling dagga to an undercover police officer.

A second man, aged 46, was also arrested in the house where the bust took place. Pot plants filled with dagga and other drugs were found. Further investigation led the police to another house where more dagga was confiscated.

The total dagga seized is estimated at a street value of R175 000.

Both suspects were brought to book and are expected to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ court on 23 August 2017 on charges of dealing in drugs and Possession of drugs respectively.

Drug smuggling is one of the main contributors to violent crime in our communities.

