Two arrested for possession of abalone, Eersterivier

The SAPS in the Western Cape believe strongly in the power of partnership policing, which is why communities are encouraged to come on board in the fight against crime.

This partnership bore fruit in the Eersterivier community on 29 September 2017 at about 06:40 when information was exchanged between the SAPS and a community member, which led to the arrest of two men for the illegal possession of abalone.

Information was followed up about suspicious persons seen in vehicles at a shopping centre’s parking area in Eersterivier. Upon the members’ arrival at the parking area, a search was conducted and 16 bags of abalone were discovered in the boot of a VW Golf.

When counted, a total of 1573 units of abalone, with an estimated street value of R786 500, were found.

Two VW vehicles were confiscated and two men, aged 43 and 47, were arrested for the illegal possession of abalone. They are expected to appear in court soon on the said charges.

The police members are applauded for their excellent work, in partnership with the community, which was highly effective. It shows that the smallest observations can lead to big successes.

